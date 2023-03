A short walk from the southern end of Lindos village, St Paul’s Bay is an all-but-circular inlet that's only open to the Aegean via a slender gap in the rocks. Its tiny sheltered beach, caressed by turquoise waters, is a supremely tranquil place to swim, but does get very crowded in peak season.

Local tradition has it that St Paul sought refuge here in 57AD, when his ship was fleeing a storm at sea.