The Voïdomatis ('Good Water' in its Slavic roots) River, a tributary of the Aoös, carved the 12km-long, 900m-deep Vikos Gorge over millions of years. Per…
Epiros
Epiros (EE-per-os) boasts the magnificent 1km-deep Vikos Gorge, part of the larger Northern Pindos National Park, all forests, waterfalls and ice-cold mountain lakes. Add the entrancingly beautiful Zagorohoria (Zagori villages) and the alpine charm of Metsovo, and it's no wonder these mountains draw loyal repeat visitors. Greece's third-largest city, Ioannina, is the gateway, and a lovely lakeside destination in its own right.
Epirus' lowlands aren't bad either. The turquoise Ionian Sea laps at long sandy beaches, and beautiful Parga, sporting a Venetian castle, poses on a hillside above it all. Farther south, Preveza's yacht harbour is a low-key international scene, and the massive ruins of Nicopolis sprawl casually by the road.
Reaching Epiros is an event in itself. The road from Kalambaka winds over the Pindos Mountains; from Macedonia, the Egnatia Odos cuts straight through, via massive tunnels. Leave by sea, on a ferry to Italy or Corfu from Igoumenitsa.
Explore Epiros
- Vikos Gorge
The Voïdomatis ('Good Water' in its Slavic roots) River, a tributary of the Aoös, carved the 12km-long, 900m-deep Vikos Gorge over millions of years. Per…
- NNorthern Pindos National Park
North of Ioannina, this large protected area includes the Vikos-Aoös region around the plunging Vikos Gorge, and the Valia Kalda forest north of Metsovo…
- FFolk Art Museum
The Tossizza family mansion conjures life in this mountain town: a cosy dream of fireplaces and gorgeous carpets, and the reality of being snowbound for…
- SSilversmithing Museum
Although the centre of Ioannina no longer rings with the distinctive tapping hammers of the city's famous artisans, that sound and their trade are…
- KKokkori Bridge
Set between two sheer cliffs below the village of Koukouli, this is one of the most picturesque of the Zagorohoria's stone bridges. It was first built in…
- MMoni Evaggelistria
Built in 1630, this little monastery has a church that glows like a box of jewels: its vivid 18th-century frescoes have never been retouched, but simply…
- PPlakida Bridge
A stone-paved trail leads down from the roadside parking area to this stone bridge, one of the prettiest in the Zagori region and a rarity in its triple…
- BBeloï Viewpoint
All the views of Vikos Gorge are stunning, but this one might be the best. It's reached from outside the village of Vradeto. You must park and walk about…
- Ioannina Island
In the middle of the lake, the reed-encircled patch of land locals just call To Nisi (The Island) is a pretty, peaceful destination, whether you just want…
