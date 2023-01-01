Set in a wildflower-carpeted valley 21km southwest of Ioannina, Dodoni was the religious capital of the ancient Epirote Alliance. It is most famous for its massive theatre, built in the 3rd century BC. The north-side acropolis has wall remnants, and east of the theatre are foundations of the bouleuterion (council house) and the small Temple of Aphrodite. As described in The Odyssey, Greece's oldest oracle functioned here, centred on an oak tree whose rustling leaves were interpreted by priests.

An €8 combo ticket, valid for three days, also gives access to Ioannina's Archaeological and Byzantine museums. Dodoni is not practically accessible by bus (the one that goes to the village, Monday and Friday only, returns immediately). A round-trip taxi costs €50. If you come by car, allow a little time to take smaller roads and explore the surrounding villages, with their scenic stone buildings.