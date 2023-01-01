Kahila Kedosha Yashan Synagogue

Open only by appointment, this temple, built in 1829, is nonetheless worth scheduling ahead if you're interested in Ioannina's deep Jewish history. Romaniote Jews (also called Yanniote) settled in the city at least from the 8th century, if not earlier. Complement it with a visit to the Ethnographic Museum, which covers the community in some detail.

Out of some 2000 people, only about 100 of Ioannina's Jews survived the Holocaust. Today about 50 live in the city – and one of them, Moses Elisaf, was elected mayor in 2019.