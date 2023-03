Although the centre of Ioannina no longer rings with the distinctive tapping hammers of the city's famous artisans, that sound and their trade are preserved in this excellent museum. Built into the wall of the citadel, the two-level exhibit space shows the whole process of silver work and tells the story of how Ioannina came to supply the Ottoman Empire and beyond.

The museum is in the lower section of the citadel; you must enter through the main gate in the north wall and walk south, then west.