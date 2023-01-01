Byzantine Museum

This museum presents early Christian and Byzantine art, pottery, coins and silverware, plus post-Byzantine icons and manuscripts, early Venetian-produced Greek books and ornate silver jewellery boxes with cloisonné enamel. Textual accompaniments detail Ioannina’s history from the 4th to the 17th century. A plaque at the corner of the building memorialises Ioannina's Jews, deported and killed by the Nazis in 1944.

A combo ticket with the Archaeological Museum and the ancient site of Dodoni, valid for three days, is €8.