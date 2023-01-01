Ioannina Island

In the middle of the lake, the reed-encircled patch of land locals just call To Nisi (The Island) is a pretty, peaceful destination, whether you just want a boat ride and a stroll on some car-free streets, or you're up for sightseeing, at the interesting little Ali Pasha Museum, the Lake Pamvotis Information Center and a fresco-bedecked Moni Filanthropinon. (The island is Greece's third-largest monastic community, after Mt Athos and Meteora). Boats leave frequently from near Plateia Mavili; the ride takes about 10 minutes.

In the 17th century, refugees from the Mani, in the Peloponnese, built the little settlement where boats arrived; about 200 people still live here. Away from this little town area, the island is a little wilder, and a walking path leads around the circumference. Traditionally, the island was a destination for a meal of fish and eels from the lake. Pollution has dampened the local appetite for these dishes, but the tanks still feature outside restaurants. The real treat is the baklava and other nut snacks hawked at a lot of the shops.