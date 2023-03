Learn about Ioannina Island's natural world – and how humans have worked with it for centuries – at this two-storey exhibit space. After a quick visit, you're better equipped to spot birds and other wildlife on a stroll around the 'back' of the island – just follow the little paved road around, right along the water's edge. The stroll takes about 30 minutes.

The centre is not well signposted. Walk to the left of the Ali Pasha Museum and follow the waterfront path around behind.