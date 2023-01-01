Archaeological Museum

This museum digs deeper into history than many others in Greece, staring in the ice age, with such relics as 120,000-year-old fossilized rhinoceros teeth. It also displays the more expected classical antiquities, from sites such as Efira. The display on Dodoni includes a site layout, lead tablets from the oracle and reconstructed Epirote Alliance generals' armor. Architecture fans may appreciate the airy building by modernist Aris Konstantinidis (he also designed the cafe across the park, Litharitsia).

A combo ticket with the Byzantine Museum and the ancient site of Dodoni, valid for three days, is €8. The museum's location in a park means you can't drive here. There is a paid parking lot on Karapanou just north of the museum.