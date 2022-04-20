Ioannina

Overview

Set on the western shore of the lovely Lake Pamvotis, Ioannina is one of northern Greece's most atmospheric cities, and one of its more cultured and wealthy, as it was famous throughout the Ottoman Empire for its silver artisans. The walls of its old fortified city, the Kastro, enclose a tranquil quarter, spiked with minarets, and an island in the lake is a quiet, car-free escape. At sunset the lake turns silver and the impressive mountains behind turn lilac. Ioannina is a beautiful place in every season, and worth at least a couple of days in a larger tour of Epiros; many Athenians visit as a romantic long weekend away. If you come by car, or don't mind hiring a taxi, you can also visit the impressive ancient site of Dodoni, a short drive southwest of town.

Attractions

  • Greece, Epirus Region, Ioannina, elevated city view, Lake Pamvotis and Nisi Island.

    Ioannina Island

    Ioannina

    In the middle of the lake, the reed-encircled patch of land locals just call To Nisi (The Island) is a pretty, peaceful destination, whether you just want…

  • Moni Filanthropinon

    Moni Filanthropinon

    Ioannina

    This monastery, active at least since the 13th century, bursts with flowers and is tended by kindly nuns – in stark contrast with its church, in which one…

  • Its Kale

    Its Kale

    Ioannina

    A more heavily fortified section within the Kastro, the Its Kale (Inner Castle) today feels less like a citadel than a city park. Inside the ramparts, on…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    Ioannina

    This museum digs deeper into history than many others in Greece, staring in the ice age, with such relics as 120,000-year-old fossilized rhinoceros teeth…

  • Byzantine Museum

    Byzantine Museum

    Ioannina

    This museum presents early Christian and Byzantine art, pottery, coins and silverware, plus post-Byzantine icons and manuscripts, early Venetian-produced…

  • Kahila Kedosha Yashan Synagogue

    Kahila Kedosha Yashan Synagogue

    Ioannina

    Open only by appointment, this temple, built in 1829, is nonetheless worth scheduling ahead if you're interested in Ioannina's deep Jewish history…

  • Perama Cave

    Perama Cave

    Ioannina

    Just around the edge of the lake from central Ioannina, this cave is among Greece’s largest and most impressive. Discovered by accident in 1940 by…

