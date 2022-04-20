Shop
If there is a picture-perfect beach town in northern Greece, Parga is it: an amphitheatre of a village, dominated by a Venetian castle, opening onto a clear turquoise bay pierced with islets. It's small and gets crowded in summer, but it's an undeniable beauty. If you stay overnight, it makes a base for swimming at beaches just north and south, as well as boat excursions to the Ionian Islands. After the sun sets, a slew of seafront tavernas and bars (blessedly untroubled by cars) give Parga plenty of fizz. For day trips, many visitors head to equally scenic beaches nearby, or south to the dramatic archaeological site known as the Nekromanteion of Acheron, as well as trips on the river of the same name. The season is May to September, but some tourist businesses open as early as March.
Parga
Parga

Centuries of turbulent history have made Parga's castle a romantic ruin facing the sea. The site was used for defence since the 11th century; the existing…
Parga
Parga

This museum in Parga's erstwhile olive-oil factory, operational from 1929 until 1974, covers the history of Parga's major pre-tourist industry (the trees…
