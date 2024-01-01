Paragaea Olive Oil Museum

Parga

This museum in Parga's erstwhile olive-oil factory, operational from 1929 until 1974, covers the history of Parga's major pre-tourist industry (the trees have been here since the Venetians ordered them planted in the 15th century). Guided tours end with a tasting of oils. The place also offers cooking classes (€60) and wine tastings (€21).

Nearby Parga attractions

1. Venetian Castle

0.15 MILES

Centuries of turbulent history have made Parga's castle a romantic ruin facing the sea. The site was used for defence since the 11th century; the existing…

2. Nekromanteion of Acheron

7.92 MILES

This ancient complex is small but comes with a gripping backstory. According to Homer and Herodotus, it was a place to consult with an oracle …

3. Tripitos Arch

13.73 MILES

Formed from a collapsed sea cave, dramatic Tripitos Arch is a high natural bridge jutting into the sea off the west coast of Paxi. Leave your car in the…

4. Erimitis Beach

14.75 MILES

At the foot of huge cliffs on the west coast of Paxi, Ermitis is about as dramatic as beaches come. The waters sparkle in a surreal, almost unnatural blue…

5. Nikopolis

26.15 MILES

The ruins of Nikopolis, built in 28 BC by Octavian (later Augustus), after he defeated Mark Antony and Cleopatra in the naval Battle of Actium (Aktion),…

6. Archaeological Museum of Nikopolis

27.25 MILES

This modern museum brims with the treasures of Nikopolis: Roman marble statuary, mosaics from Byzantine churches and more. Abundant English-language…

7. Dodoni

27.35 MILES

Set in a wildflower-carpeted valley 21km southwest of Ioannina, Dodoni was the religious capital of the ancient Epirote Alliance. It is most famous for…