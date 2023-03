Centuries of turbulent history have made Parga's castle a romantic ruin facing the sea. The site was used for defence since the 11th century; the existing ramparts were built by the Venetians in the early 15th century. In 1819 the British sold it (along with the whole town) to Ali Pasha. Pine needles make everything slippery; wear grippy shoes and hang on to any kids with you. The cafe (open from 11am until late) is a lovely shady spot to watch ferries.