At the foot of huge cliffs on the west coast of Paxi, Ermitis is about as dramatic as beaches come. The waters sparkle in a surreal, almost unnatural blue, and the white pebbles and cliffs are dazzling. What's even more extraordinary about this beach is that it's probably younger than you are: it only formed after a landslide in 2007.

Access is down a hair-raisingly steep road, but parking is very limited, so you're better off walking from the hilltop village of Magazia.