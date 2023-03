The Museum of Palaeopolis lies deep in the woods within Mon Repos Estate, built by the British in 1832. It's all a bit rundown, but if you can see through the dust you'll discover enjoyable historical displays on the history of Corfu Town. A large scale model, extending from the modern town to the airport and Mon Repos, pinpoints the location of the ancient city of Palaeopolis and its many temples, while photos from the 1850s show the Old Town.