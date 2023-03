Of the many ruins from ancient Palaeopolis that lie scattered throughout the Kanoni Peninsula, the most important is the Temple of Artemis, signposted 500m west of Mon Repos along the back roads, but it's seldom open to visitors. Dating from the 6th century BC, it was the source of the massive gorgon pediment in Corfu Town's Archaeological Museum.

Another conspicuous complex, across from Mon Repos, includes a Roman bathhouse, sheltered beneath a canopy, and a more complete Byzantine church.