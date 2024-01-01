British Cemetery

Corfu Town

A tranquil New Town spot, set amid wooded gardens filled with wildflowers, Corfu’s British Cemetery can only be entered via an inconspicuous gateway on Kolokotrini. Most of those buried here are casualties of 19th- and 20th-century wars; the heaviest toll came when two British ships hit mines off Albania in 1946.

