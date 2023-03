Built in the 1960s, Corfu Town’s Archaeological Museum has finally reopened after nearly a decade of renovations. The result of this work is a modern and well-lit museum (although some of the English labelling is a bit hit and miss) housing some 16,000 pieces found around Corfu. The highlight of the fine collection is a massive gorgon pediment (590–580 BC) from the Temple of Artemis on the nearby Kanoni Peninsula.