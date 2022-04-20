Shop
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Northwest of Ioannina, the road leads over a steep ridgeline and into the Zagorohoria (Zagori villages). More than 40 tiny settlements built of the local gray stone, right up to the slate roofs, blend almost seamlessly into the flanks of the heavily forested mountains. Most of their streets are too narrow for cars, and they're linked to other villages by old stone paths and staircases and graceful arched bridges, all built in the 18th and 19th centuries. Although many of the villages are less than an hour's drive from Ioannina, the area feels much more remote, and it delivers on silence, quality hiking and nature, plus breathtaking views at every turn. The main attraction is the dramatic Vikos Gorge, nearly 1km deep, but snow-capped peaks to the north compete; the whole area is inside the Northern Pindos National Park.
Zagorohoria
The Voïdomatis ('Good Water' in its Slavic roots) River, a tributary of the Aoös, carved the 12km-long, 900m-deep Vikos Gorge over millions of years. Per…
Zagorohoria
North of Monodendri, a narrow road leads to this cliffside lookout into the depths of the Vikos Gorge. En route, you pass through the Petrino Dasos (Stone…
Zagorohoria
From near the lower plateia in Monodendri, by Hotel Arktouros, a stone path leads about 1km to this small, now-disused monastery perched on the edge of…
Zagorohoria
This now-unused monastery was erected against a massive rock in 1665. The building is usually closed (unless it's the Friday after Easter), but there is a…
Zagorohoria
Set between two sheer cliffs below the village of Koukouli, this is one of the most picturesque of the Zagorohoria's stone bridges. It was first built in…
Zagorohoria
This cultural centre is housed in a renovated mansion. The exhibits focus on Zagorohoria history and culture, with excellent photography. Coffee-table…
Zagorohoria
Built in 1630, this little monastery has a church that glows like a box of jewels: its vivid 18th-century frescoes have never been retouched, but simply…
Zagorohoria
A stone-paved trail leads down from the roadside parking area to this stone bridge, one of the prettiest in the Zagori region and a rarity in its triple…
