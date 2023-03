From near the lower plateia in Monodendri, by Hotel Arktouros, a stone path leads about 1km to this small, now-disused monastery perched on the edge of Vikos Gorge. The church here is the oldest in the Zagorohoria, founded in 1413. Some of the frescoes, including a portrait of the local man who paid for the church, date to the 15th century. A truly alarming cliff-edge path leads from the monastery up to a small cave once used by hermits.