North of Monodendri, a narrow road leads to this cliffside lookout into the depths of the Vikos Gorge. En route, you pass through the Petrino Dasos (Stone Forest), which is not a petrified forest, but an area of towers of what look like delicately stacked slabs of stone – Zagori's stone houses in the rough, basically.

The Greek sculptor Costas Varotsos took inspiration from these formations for some of his work, including the famous stacked-glass Dromeas (aka 'Running Man') in Athens.