near the village of Ayios Georgios, north of Fillipiada there ruins from the ancient Roman aqueduct of Nikopolis

Perched at the edge of the Ambracian Gulf, Preveza is a scenic town that, like Corfu, has a vaguely Italian style, thanks to centuries of connection. And thanks to a large international yacht harbour, the town is livelier and more stylish than its small size would suggest, with a lovely car-free waterfront and old quarter, nice small hotels and good restaurants and nightlife. Nearby are the massive ruins of Nikopoli, and up the coast, en route to Parga, are a whole stretch of impeccable (if sometimes windy) beaches.

  • Nikopolis

    Nikopolis

    Preveza

    The ruins of Nikopolis, built in 28 BC by Octavian (later Augustus), after he defeated Mark Antony and Cleopatra in the naval Battle of Actium (Aktion),…

  • Archaeological Museum of Nikopolis

    Archaeological Museum of Nikopolis

    Preveza

    This modern museum brims with the treasures of Nikopolis: Roman marble statuary, mosaics from Byzantine churches and more. Abundant English-language…

