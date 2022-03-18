Shop
Perched at the edge of the Ambracian Gulf, Preveza is a scenic town that, like Corfu, has a vaguely Italian style, thanks to centuries of connection. And thanks to a large international yacht harbour, the town is livelier and more stylish than its small size would suggest, with a lovely car-free waterfront and old quarter, nice small hotels and good restaurants and nightlife. Nearby are the massive ruins of Nikopoli, and up the coast, en route to Parga, are a whole stretch of impeccable (if sometimes windy) beaches.
Preveza
The ruins of Nikopolis, built in 28 BC by Octavian (later Augustus), after he defeated Mark Antony and Cleopatra in the naval Battle of Actium (Aktion),…
Archaeological Museum of Nikopolis
Preveza
This modern museum brims with the treasures of Nikopolis: Roman marble statuary, mosaics from Byzantine churches and more. Abundant English-language…
