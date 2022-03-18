Overview

Perched at the edge of the Ambracian Gulf, Preveza is a scenic town that, like Corfu, has a vaguely Italian style, thanks to centuries of connection. And thanks to a large international yacht harbour, the town is livelier and more stylish than its small size would suggest, with a lovely car-free waterfront and old quarter, nice small hotels and good restaurants and nightlife. Nearby are the massive ruins of Nikopoli, and up the coast, en route to Parga, are a whole stretch of impeccable (if sometimes windy) beaches.