Syntagma & Plaka
Syntagma is the heart of modern Athens, a business and bar district with Plateia Syntagmatos (Syntagma Sq) its historical meeting point, political centre and transport hub. Adjacent to the square is the National Garden; a short stroll southwest is Plaka, the heart of old Athens, virtually all that existed when the city was declared the new Greek nation's capital in 1834. With narrow streets winding by neoclassical mansions, Byzantine churches and telegenic tavernas, Plaka is ground zero for Athens tourism. Lifelong residents and splashes of graffiti keep its soul strong.
- Temple of Olympian Zeus
A can't-miss on two counts: it's a marvellous temple, once the largest in Greece, and it's smack in the centre of Athens. Of the temple's 104 original…
- Hadrian’s Arch
The Roman emperor Hadrian had a great affection for Athens. Although he did his fair share of spiriting its Classical artwork to Rome, he also embellished…
- National Garden
The former royal gardens, designed by Queen Amalia in 1838, are a pleasantly unkempt park that makes a welcome shady refuge from summer heat and traffic…
- Museum of Greek Popular Instruments
A single avid ethnomusicologist collected almost 1200 folk instruments; the best are on display in three floors of this house-turned-museum. Headphones…
- Jewish Museum
This small museum traces the history of the Jewish community in Greece – starting with the deeply rooted Romaniote community established in the 3rd…
- AAnafiotika
Clinging to the north slope of the Acropolis, the tiny Anafiotika district is a beautiful, architecturally distinct subdistrict of Plaka. In the mid-1800s…
- PPresidential Guard
Get a close-up look at the evzones, the traditionally dressed Greek soldiers, standing in front of their main barracks and, further down Irodou Attikou,…
- Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
In front of Parliament, the traditionally costumed evzones (presidential guards) stand by the tomb and change every hour on the hour. On Sunday at 11am, a…
- National Historical Museum
This grand old collection of swords, ship figureheads and portraits of moustachioed generals is a bit short on signage; it's best for people who already…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Syntagma & Plaka.
