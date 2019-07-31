Syntagma is the heart of modern Athens, a business and bar district with Plateia Syntagmatos (Syntagma Sq) its historical meeting point, political centre and transport hub. Adjacent to the square is the National Garden; a short stroll southwest is Plaka, the heart of old Athens, virtually all that existed when the city was declared the new Greek nation's capital in 1834. With narrow streets winding by neoclassical mansions, Byzantine churches and telegenic tavernas, Plaka is ground zero for Athens tourism. Lifelong residents and splashes of graffiti keep its soul strong.