Welcome to Lefkada
Laid-back Lefkada Town is a charming place to spend a day or two, while the hills of the interior still conceal timeless villages and wild olive groves, and the rugged west coast holds some amazing beaches, albeit in some cases badly damaged by recent earthquakes. Only along the east coast are there some overdeveloped enclaves; if you continue all the way south you’ll find stunning little bays and inlets, as well as windy conditions that attract kitesurfers and windsurfers from all over the world.
Lefkada was originally a peninsula, not a true island. Corinthian colonisers cut a canal through the narrow isthmus that joined it to the rest of Greece in the 8th century BC.
Traditional Lefkada Tour
Full day trip including visit to Lefkada city for walk and coffee on main square, opportunity to enjoy old Venetian architecture,to see church of Pantokratoras (build by family of greek famous poet Aristotelis Valauritis) and stroll through a lot of shops and museums. Next is visit to the Monastery of Panagia Faneromeny, very serene and peaceful place, beautiful monastery with cozy inner yard full of flowers, breathtaking views of Agios Ioannis beach, the windmills and Lefkada city. After this road is taking us to the traditional village of Karya, the center of the lace-making tradition of Lefkada, and the largest mountain village on the island. This village is famous for its fine embroidery work reproducing the traditional motifs. Karya is the home of the Folklore Museum which houses numerous important exhibits of needlework, for which Karya is famous. You will admire very good handwoven materials and items from their tradition.On the highest Lefkadas spot we will have beautiful view on one more traditional vilage, Eglouvi. Eglouvi is arguably one of the most beautiful mountainous villages of Lefkada. Today, it counts on 180 inhabitants most of whom are involved in agriculture. This small fertile village is well-known for the production of lentil and for its traditional architecture. Back to Karya village center to enjoy traditional meal including lentil soup.
