Pefkoulia Beach

Lefkada

LoginSave

White-pebbled Pefkoulia Beach is a five-minute drive north of Agios Nikitas and can get busy in summer, but even crowds can't detract from its beauty.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Nekromanteion of Acheron

    Nekromanteion of Acheron

    29.94 MILES

    This ancient complex is small but comes with a gripping backstory. According to Homer and Herodotus, it was a place to consult with an oracle …

  • Nikopolis

    Nikopolis

    14.86 MILES

    The ruins of Nikopolis, built in 28 BC by Octavian (later Augustus), after he defeated Mark Antony and Cleopatra in the naval Battle of Actium (Aktion),…

  • Archaeological Museum of Nikopolis

    Archaeological Museum of Nikopolis

    13.89 MILES

    This modern museum brims with the treasures of Nikopolis: Roman marble statuary, mosaics from Byzantine churches and more. Abundant English-language…

  • Old Bridge

    Old Bridge

    29.98 MILES

    This stone bridge, likely built in the early 1600s, spans the Arahthos River in four elegant arches. (The windows in the pedestals are for water overflow…

  • Egremni Beach

    Egremni Beach

    12.49 MILES

    Long famed as one of the best beaches in Greece, remote Egremni was devastated by an earthquake in 2015. Both the road that ran to the clifftop above it…

  • Moni Faneromenis

    Moni Faneromenis

    2.75 MILES

    Set in beautiful hilltop gardens 3km west of town towards Agios Nikitas, Moni Faneromenis was founded in 1634 and rebuilt following a fire in 1886. The…

  • Fortress of Agia Mavra

    Fortress of Agia Mavra

    5.3 MILES

    Guarding Lefkada at the start of the causeway, 1.4km from town, the Agia Mavra fortress was constructed in the 14th century and later expanded by the…

  • School of Homer

    School of Homer

    24.05 MILES

    The tumbledown walls of this archaeological site, a short walk above the village of Stavros, have long been known as the School of Homer, but recent…

View more attractions

Nearby Lefkada attractions

1. Mylos Beach

2.03 MILES

Broad, straight and utterly delightful Mylos Beach is a short walk west over the headland from Agios Nikitas. It remains surprisingly undeveloped.

2. Moni Faneromenis

2.75 MILES

Set in beautiful hilltop gardens 3km west of town towards Agios Nikitas, Moni Faneromenis was founded in 1634 and rebuilt following a fire in 1886. The…

3. Kathisma Beach

2.77 MILES

The captivating white-pebble beach of Kathisma is more easily accessed than many of Lefkada's west-coast beaches and so can get busy, but with scattered…

4. Archaeological Museum

4.29 MILES

This excellent museum, west along the waterfront in the modern cultural centre, illuminates island history from the Palaeolithic era to the Romans. Prize…

5. Collection of Post-Byzantine Icons

4.36 MILES

Upstairs in the local library, and unlocked on demand, this small gallery displays icons from the Ionian school and Russia that date to 1500. The two…

6. Fortress of Agia Mavra

5.3 MILES

Guarding Lefkada at the start of the causeway, 1.4km from town, the Agia Mavra fortress was constructed in the 14th century and later expanded by the…

7. Egremni Beach

12.49 MILES

Long famed as one of the best beaches in Greece, remote Egremni was devastated by an earthquake in 2015. Both the road that ran to the clifftop above it…

8. Archaeological Museum of Nikopolis

13.89 MILES

This modern museum brims with the treasures of Nikopolis: Roman marble statuary, mosaics from Byzantine churches and more. Abundant English-language…