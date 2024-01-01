White-pebbled Pefkoulia Beach is a five-minute drive north of Agios Nikitas and can get busy in summer, but even crowds can't detract from its beauty.
Pefkoulia Beach
Lefkada
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.94 MILES
This ancient complex is small but comes with a gripping backstory. According to Homer and Herodotus, it was a place to consult with an oracle …
14.86 MILES
The ruins of Nikopolis, built in 28 BC by Octavian (later Augustus), after he defeated Mark Antony and Cleopatra in the naval Battle of Actium (Aktion),…
Archaeological Museum of Nikopolis
13.89 MILES
This modern museum brims with the treasures of Nikopolis: Roman marble statuary, mosaics from Byzantine churches and more. Abundant English-language…
29.98 MILES
This stone bridge, likely built in the early 1600s, spans the Arahthos River in four elegant arches. (The windows in the pedestals are for water overflow…
12.49 MILES
Long famed as one of the best beaches in Greece, remote Egremni was devastated by an earthquake in 2015. Both the road that ran to the clifftop above it…
2.75 MILES
Set in beautiful hilltop gardens 3km west of town towards Agios Nikitas, Moni Faneromenis was founded in 1634 and rebuilt following a fire in 1886. The…
5.3 MILES
Guarding Lefkada at the start of the causeway, 1.4km from town, the Agia Mavra fortress was constructed in the 14th century and later expanded by the…
24.05 MILES
The tumbledown walls of this archaeological site, a short walk above the village of Stavros, have long been known as the School of Homer, but recent…
Nearby Lefkada attractions
2.03 MILES
Broad, straight and utterly delightful Mylos Beach is a short walk west over the headland from Agios Nikitas. It remains surprisingly undeveloped.
2.77 MILES
The captivating white-pebble beach of Kathisma is more easily accessed than many of Lefkada's west-coast beaches and so can get busy, but with scattered…
4.29 MILES
This excellent museum, west along the waterfront in the modern cultural centre, illuminates island history from the Palaeolithic era to the Romans. Prize…
5. Collection of Post-Byzantine Icons
4.36 MILES
Upstairs in the local library, and unlocked on demand, this small gallery displays icons from the Ionian school and Russia that date to 1500. The two…
