The extraordinary rock formations of the Meteora region would be an unmissable tourist attraction even if they weren’t crowned by Byzantine monasteries. However, the sheer spectacle of those monasteries – somehow glued atop slender stone pinnacles by medieval masons and now collectively listed as a World Heritage site – makes this one of the most visited attractions in all Greece. This strange and beautiful landscape also offers wonderful opportunities for walkers and climbers.

While there’s abundant food and lodging nearby in the modern town of Kalambaka and the pretty village of Kastraki, there’s almost no infrastructure among the actual monasteries themselves, around 5km further up the road. Parking is minimal, so ideally you’d explore them on foot, by bus or on a tour with a local operator.