High above Kalambaka, at the end of the road, Moni Agiou Stefanou suffered considerable damage during and after WWII, and is less architecturally interesting than its neighbours. Nonetheless, the combination of having a large parking lot and no stairs means it’s usually thronged with tour groups; inconveniently, it also closes for lunch. It does however have a fine museum of ecclesiastical treasures, and Greek iconographer Vlassios Tsotsonis has in recent years been repainting the church with splendid murals.