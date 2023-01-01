Moni Agias Varvaras Rousanou

Dramatically perched atop a steep pinnacle and accessed via a high narrow wooden bridge, Rousanou convent has an intimate atmosphere. Its small community of nuns engage with visitors by selling their jam and honey, and leading group tours. Their beautiful chapel, lit by stained glass, holds superb frescoes of the Resurrection (to the left) and Transfiguration (right). There’s little outdoor space, but it feels as though you could almost reach out across the abyss to touch the neighbouring monasteries.