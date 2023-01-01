Tsitsanis Museum

Trikala's best museum, housed in the city’s former Ottoman baths (later a prison), houses an intriguing and unusual mixture of exhibits. Displays downstairs explain how the baths operated, exploring gender roles and architectural intricacies, while the upstairs galleries pay homage to the city’s favourite 20th-century son, composer Vassilis Tsitsanis. The museum is 600m southeast of the centre.

The inspiration his songs gave to the Greek Resistance is celebrated, and the many press cuttings and old 78s are fascinating even if you don’t read Greek.