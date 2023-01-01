Moni Agias Triados

Of all the Meteora monasteries, Moni Agias Triados, which featured in the 1981 James Bond film For Your Eyes Only, feels the most remote. A long down-then-up footpath reaches it from the road, with the final climb following a staircase beneath an overhang cut into the rock. Apart from some beautiful frescoes in the small church, the monastery buildings hold little to see, but the bare rocks beyond, topped by a white cross, offer stunning views over Kalambaka.

A well-marked 1km trail breaks away from the monastery footpath to head directly down to Kalambaka.

