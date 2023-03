Beside the road a few hundred metres short of Moni Megalou Meteorou, Moni Varlaam was first occupied by the hermit Varlaam around 1350. It’s now noteworthy for a small museum of monastic history; an original rope-basket of the kind used until the 1930s for hauling up monks and provisions; and fine late-Byzantine frescoes by Frangos Kastellanos. Beyond the buildings, you'll come to a walled, paved clifftop terrace with sweeping views.