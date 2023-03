The Meteora’s largest monastery looks down on Kastraki from the highest rock in the valley (613m). Founded by St Athanasios in the 14th century, it grew rich and powerful after Serbian emperor Symeon Uroš donated his wealth to the monastery. Visitors can view the large katholikon (church) topped by a magnificent 12-sided dome, and the unchanged 16th-century kitchen, plus a museum devoted to the struggle for Greek independence and WWII.