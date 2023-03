Once you pass its forbidding modern exterior, this museum comes as a quirky surprise. Downstairs, dioramas display stuffed birds and animals ranging from beavers to flamingos, but the real joy comes upstairs, with a downright dotty collection of wax model mushrooms. Look out for the lurid phallus impudicus! You can also buy all sorts of dried and pickled mushrooms, with free tastings if you’re lucky.

The museum staff can arrange truffle-hunting excursions in the nearby woods for groups.