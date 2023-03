The amazing brick-built dome of this imposing mosque, built in the 16th century for the nephew of Süleyman the Magnificent, rises above the southern riverbank 750m south of central Trikala. The architect responsible, Sinan Pasha, also designed the Blue Mosque in İstanbul. Displays inside tell of the building’s history, and it also holds archaeological finds from the Meteora region, mostly labelled in Greek only.