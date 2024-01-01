Theopetra Cave

Theopetra Cave, 7km southeast of Kalambaka, has been closed to visitors since 2016 due to the fear of landslides. Its first human occupation has been dated to 130,000 years ago; it used to be possible to explore its archaeological story along specially constructed walkways. The site is not expected to reopen, but ask locally just in case.

1. Moni Agiou Stefanou

3 MILES

High above Kalambaka, at the end of the road, Moni Agiou Stefanou suffered considerable damage during and after WWII, and is less architecturally…

2. Natural History & Mushroom Museum

3.05 MILES

Once you pass its forbidding modern exterior, this museum comes as a quirky surprise. Downstairs, dioramas display stuffed birds and animals ranging from…

3. Moni Agias Triados

3.28 MILES

Of all the Meteora monasteries, Moni Agias Triados, which featured in the 1981 James Bond film For Your Eyes Only, feels the most remote. A long down-then…

4. Museum of Hellenic Culture

3.36 MILES

This enjoyable museum focuses on a beautifully displayed collection of antiquarian books, from versions of Aesop’s Fables to a 1567 edition of Homer. The…

6. Adhrakhti

3.72 MILES

A striking solitary rock column known as the adhrakhti (‘obelisk’) commands the skyline as you look up the valley from Kastraki village. Considered the…

7. Psaropetra Lookout

3.78 MILES

For a panoramic break while visiting the monasteries, visit the clifftop Psaropetra Lookout, 650m south (right) from the fork in the road where continuing…

8. Moni Agias Varvaras Rousanou

3.87 MILES

Dramatically perched atop a steep pinnacle and accessed via a high narrow wooden bridge, Rousanou convent has an intimate atmosphere. Its small community…