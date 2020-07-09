For beach lovers, it doesn't get much better than Greece. Boasting hundreds of inhabited islands and thousands of miles of coastline, the country is home to an astonishing number of golden stretches of sand, lapped by the crystalline waters of the Ionian and Aegean Sea. Whether you’re looking for a spot well suited to younger swimmers, a popular strip of sand with a bit of a buzz, or a secluded cove to escape the crowds, here’s our pick of the best beaches in Greece.

1. Paleokastritsa, Corfu

The popular resort area of Paleokastritsa, 23km northwest of Corfu Town, stretches for nearly 3km through a series of small, picturesque bays. Craggy mountains swathed in cypress and olive trees tower above. The real treat comes at the resort’s end, where an exquisite little beach is said to be where the weary Odysseus washed ashore. Boat trips from the jetty include Paradise Sunset. Be warned: the beach is extremely popular during peak season and securing a sunbed or patch of sand to lay your towel can be a challenge, no matter how early you arrive.

How to get there: There are numerous public bus and shuttle services to Paleokastrista from Corfu Town and the coastal resort of Kerkyra.

The beaches of Falassarna are famous for their epic sunsets. Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Falassarna, Crete

Crete's best sunsets are refracted into millions of vermillion sparkles at Falasarna, a growing beach town with an alluring – and popular – long beach. This broad sweep of pink-cream sand is considered among the island’s finest and is famous for its stunning sunsets, clear water, rolling waves and watersports. It gets busy from mid-July to mid-August, primarily with day trippers from Hania and Kissamos. Spread your towel on the Big Beach (Megali Paralia) at the southern end or pick a spot in one of the coves separated by rocky spits further north.

How to get there: Falassarna can be reached from the popular resort town of Chania in 90 minutes via public bus. There are several car parking spaces above the beach too.

The famous Apella beach in Karpathos, Greece. Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Apella Beach, Karpathos

However determined you may be to reach the village of Olympos, allow time to take the precipitous spur road that drops seawards from the east coast highway 17km north of Pigadia. Here, you'll find award-winning Apella Beach; backed by a cascading hillside of wildflowers with towering cliffs to the north and south, it is the finest beach in the Dodecanese. It's often described as "sandy," though it was pebbly when we went there. Nevertheless, it's gorgeous. There's a good taverna at the road's end, just above the beach.

How to get there: The winding road down to the beach is not for the faint-hearted. The best way to reach Apella is by boat from Pigadia.

With its white cliffs, golden sand and iconic shipwreck, Navagio Beach is a real stunner. Petr Kopka / Shutterstock

4. Navagio Beach, Zakynthos

The blockbuster of Greek beaches, Navagio on the island of Zakynthos really does have it all. Framed by towering vertical cliffs, the beach boasts azure waters, pure, perfect sand and, just to give it an extra bit of character, like a beauty spot on a face, a shipwreck. But just like any great Hollywood production, Navagio draws crowds. Travel off-season to have the best chance of seeing the beach at its most superb – a precarious lookout platform signposted between Anafonitria and Volimes offers bird-eye views.

How to get there: The beach can only be accessed by boat, but in summer, the waters immediately offshore are chock-a-block with sightseeing cruises.

Voidokilia Beach is considered to be Homer's "sandy Pylos" © Nick Pavlakis / Shutterstock

5. Voidokilia Beach, Messina

Messina's Voidokilia Beach with its perfect sandy crescent and clear waters is presumed to be Homer’s “sandy Pylos,” where Telemachus was warmly welcomed when he came to ask wise old King Nestor the whereabouts of his long-lost father, Odysseus, King of Ithaca. There are no sunbeds or parasols here so you'll need to bring your own supplies.

How to get there: Follow the signs to Paleokastro and walk the lagoon-side track labeled “Nestor's Cave” from the Paleokastro car park (20 minutes) or approach by road from the village of Petrohori, four miles (6km) north of Gialova off the road to Chora.

Platys Gialos is one of the most convenient beaches on this list with a wide range of facilities. Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Platys Gialos, Mykonos

One of Mykonos’ most popular beaches, this broad stretch of white sand is lined with restaurants. It has an excellent water sports center where you can enjoy activities such as jet skiing, paddleboarding, windsurfing, and more. You could easily spend the day here by renting sunbeds and parasols, while snacking on fresh fruit from the beach vendors or with food from the cafes and mini markets nearby.

How to get here: Buses head here from Hora’s Fabrika station.

The trees on Koukounaries provide plenty of natural shade. Shutterstock / Aleksandar Todorovic

7. Koukounaries Beach, Skiathos

Framed by electric-green pine trees, two forested headlands and a small salt-water wetland, Koukounaries' silky 3937ft-long (1200m) sweep of bleach-blonde sand is Skiathos' – and one of the country's – most sparklingly beautiful, with beach bars, sunbeds and water sports creating a buzzy vibe. The whole area is a protected nature reserve but still gets very busy in summer.

How to get there: Koukounaries is easily accessible by bus from Skaithos Town.

Myrtos beach may be challenging to reach but that doesn't impede its popularity. Panos Karas/Shutterstock

8. Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia

From the road that zigzags down to it, you'll understand why Myrtos Beach in Kefallonia is touted as one of the most breathtaking beaches in all of Greece. From afar it's certainly a stunning sight, with electric-blue waters offset by what appears to be searing-white “sand” (in reality it's white pebbles). Sunbeds and parasols are available to hire but most are snapped by well before noon.

Unfortunately, a scrappy car park rather spoils the idyll. Even so, it's a beautiful spot and once you're in the sea it’s heavenly – come early in the morning to see it at its most serene. The closest village is Divarata, which has a couple of tavernas, including Alexandros.

How to get there: Buses run from Argostoli to Myrtos daily.

Rust-colored Kokkini Beach is one of the most popular stretches of sand in Santorini. George Pachantouris / Getty Images

9. Kokkini (Red) Beach, Santorini

This stunning, surreal beach in southwestern Santorini is backed by rust-and-fire-colored cliffs, making it one of the most photogenic stretches of sand in the country. Arrive early in peak season to score a good spot. There are no facilities on the beach, but you'll often find beach vendors selling fresh fruit and drinks during peak season.

How to get there: You can access the beach by boat or bus from Akrotiri or via a short walk (sturdy shoes recommended!) down from the nearby church, where there are parking spaces and a handful of good restaurants.

Elafonissi beach with its pink sand. Mustang_79/Getty Images

10. Elafonisi, Crete

Tucked into Crete’s southwestern corner, this symphony of fine pink-white sand, turquoise water and gentle rose dunes looks like a magical dreamscape. As the water swirls across the sands, rainbows shimmer across its surface. Off Elafonisi's long, wide strand lies Elafonisi Islet, occasionally connected by a thin, sandy isthmus, which creates a lovely double beach; otherwise, it's easily reached by wading through 50 yards (50m) of knee-deep water.

Alas, this natural gem is less than idyllic in high summer, when hundreds of umbrellas and sunbeds clog the sand, putting enormous pressure on this delicate ecosystem and on the minimal infrastructure, especially the toilets. Consider a trip out of season for an overall more tranquil, and sustainable, visit.

How to get there: You can reach Elafonisi via boat from Palaiochora or by bus from Chania.

Potami Beach is perfect for those who love clear waters, quiet sands and great beach bars © pkazmierczak / Getty Images

11. Potami Beach, Samos

The long, tranquil beach of colorful shells and crystal-clear water in the mouth of a mountain river is one of the Northern Samos’ most attractive; Potami’s beach bar is one of the best, too. Trekking up the river, you'll reach a chain of waterfalls and pools, as well as a taverna hidden in the woods.

How to get there: Potami is accessible by public bus in high season.

Possidi Beach is backed by a lighthouse and pine forest © Westend61 / Getty Images

12. Possidi Cape, Kassandra Peninsula

An absolute beauty of a beach lies hidden at Possidi Cape in the Kassandra Peninsula. Miles of sand is lapped by crystal-clear waters, and it's a rare place to find peace and quiet (though little shade) in the summer months. It's a joy year-round and is backed by a lighthouse and a pine forest. There are no facilities here so bring the essentials with you. Be aware of dangerous currents at this beach; there is no lifeguard, so swim at your own risk.

How to get there: Possidi Cape is best reached by car or 4x4.

The transparent turquoise waters around Seychelles Beach, Ikaria © Lemonan / Getty Images

13. Seychelles Beach, Ikaria

The small, stunning Seychelles Beach is 1.9 miles (3km) east of Manganitis on the island of Ikaria. Its marble pebbles, emerald water and giant rocks polished by the waves make you feel you've been teleported into the middle of the Indian Ocean – hence the name.

How to get there: To reach it, trek from the parking lot by the tunnel on the road to Manganitis, down an unmarked path leaning to the left side of the ravine. Don't wear flip-flops.

One side of Prasonisi Beach faces the Aegean sea, and the other the Mediterranean © clubfoto / Getty Images

14. Prasonisi Beach, Rhodes

Accessible via a windswept road that snakes 10km south from Kattavia, Prasonisi Beach extends to form a tenuously narrow sandy isthmus that connects to Cape Prasonisi, Rhodes' southernmost point, in summer. The Aegean Sea meets the Mediterranean here, creating ideal wind and wave conditions for kitesurfers and windsurfers. Outfitters help with everything from rental equipment and lessons to overnight accommodation in surfer-dude-style hostels, but it all closes down in winter.

How to get there: The best way to reach Prasonisi is by car ferry from the Port of Rhodes or Port of Kos.

This article was adapted for digital from our guidebook on the Greek Islands, written by Kate Armstrong, Stuart Butler, Peter Dragicevich, Trent Holden, Anna Kaminski, Kate Morgan, Isabella Noble, Leonid Ragozin, Kevin Raub, Simon Richmond, Andrea Schulte-Peevers and Greg Ward.