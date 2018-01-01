Welcome to Zakynthos
Zakynthos Shipwreck Beach Excursion
This half-day excursion begins first thing in the morning with a pick-up at your resort or a designated location. Your guide will take you by air-conditioned coach to the beautiful bay of St. Nicholas, where you will meet the boat and friendly captain. From there, it is a 45 minute journey to the famous Shipwreck Beach, where you will stay for about an hour. You can see the huge boat that ran aground here in 1980, and of course swim in the sparkling, crystal clear water.On the way back you will get to see the famous Blue Caves, with an extra stop for swimming. There will be plenty of time for photos. The excursion finishes off with a lunch stop in a traditional mountain tavern (not included in the price).
Turtle Spotting Cruise in Zakynthos
You will be taken by air conditioned coach to Agios Sostis, here you will meet our boat and friendly captain. Firstly, you will cruise the beautiful southern bay of Laganas and spend time trying to spot the amazing Loggerhead Turtles swimming in their natural habitat. Then head over to Marathonisi (Turtle Island) and the Keri Caves enjoying the wonderful coastline along the way. The captain will make stops for swimming, so you can enjoy a dip in the stunning waters. This is an informative and educational excursion and is ideal for all the family to enjoy.Drinks, snacks and ice cream can be purchased on board.
Zakynthos Guided Day Trip to Kefalonia Island
Enjoy a full day out to the neighboring Island of Kefalonia. You will be picked up by our air conditioned coach and then head towards Ag. Nikolaos Port, in time to catch the ferry. It takes about 1 hour 30 minutes to reach Pesada in the south of the Island. First stop is at St. Gerasimos Monastry where you will have time to visit the stunning new church to the front with all its gold and icons and then have a chance to look at the old monastery to the rear. You then head off to the Drogarati Caves, these are stunning but be prepared there are a lot of steps to climb.After, you will visit the Melissani Underground Lake, a mountain with a whole in the top. Let the sunshine ripple on the waters below while you enjoy a row around the lake with your guide.After a busy morning, head off to Ag. Efimia for a lunch/refreshment stop. This idyllic fishing village is an ideal stop for some relaxation. Feeling refreshed, head off to Myrtos Beach for photos and then to end the tour in your final stop: Argostoli -the capital- before heading back to catch the ferry and returning to Zakynthos.
Zante Town Night Out with Bohali Village Visit
Join our small group on our air conditioned coach and enjoy a scenic ride to the little village of Bohali. You have time to take photos of the stunning view and if you wish you can have a look inside the little church which is situated towards the side. We re-join our coach and take a short ride down into the main town of the Island. Our guide will explain where things are and what there is to do, before, leaving you to enjoy 3 hours of free time, go shopping, enjoy a nice meal or people watch in one of the many cafe/bars. We then re-join our coach for our return journey. A lovely night out of resort.
Zakynthos Full-Day Sightseeing Cruise
The boat stops at the Blue Caves for photos, followed by a stop at the famous Shipwreck Beach. Here you have time for a swim and a relax. The boat has a further two stops for photographs on the west side, before enjoying a further two stops for swimming to the south of the Island.Snack bar available on board with a variety of drinks and snacks.
Zakynthos Smugglers Cove Full-Day Cruise
There is a guide/escort on board. The crews are friendly and professional, offering a good standard of service.The boat cruises past the residential area of Krioneri, the resort areas of Tsilivi, Alykanas and Alikes, up to Skinari, the most northern part of the island, where you can see the lighthouse. Also, just off the port of Agios Nicholas at Skinari there is asmall island in the shape of a turtle , officially belonging to the Vatican as it was not ceded to Greece along with the rest of the Ionian Islands in the 18th Century. From this point our closest neighbor, Kefalonia, can be seen.Continuing, the boat sails fairly close to the famous Blue Caves discovered in 1897. The name comes from the colour of the water, a mixture of aquamarine and turquoise. This area is also the deepest part of the Mediterranean called the Well of Ionysos, which is about 4,500 meters deep.Heading onto Smugglers Cove , where the wreck of the ship “Panayiotis” can be seen, and a stop for a wonderful swim in the lovely blue waters. Those strong swimmers wanting to swim ashore can do so with the captain’s permission, as there is no dock. The beach is not sandy, it has small white pebbles . Smugglers cove is only accessible by the sea. (Docking and swimming is weather permitting)The boat now turns around and cruises around the north coastand the captain makes an other swim stop(s) during the afternoon before arrive at back at the port in the town at about 16.00.Here you meet and transfer back to your resort.