Zakynthos Smugglers Cove Full-Day Cruise

There is a guide/escort on board. The crews are friendly and professional, offering a good standard of service.The boat cruises past the residential area of Krioneri, the resort areas of Tsilivi, Alykanas and Alikes, up to Skinari, the most northern part of the island, where you can see the lighthouse. Also, just off the port of Agios Nicholas at Skinari there is asmall island in the shape of a turtle , officially belonging to the Vatican as it was not ceded to Greece along with the rest of the Ionian Islands in the 18th Century. From this point our closest neighbor, Kefalonia, can be seen.Continuing, the boat sails fairly close to the famous Blue Caves discovered in 1897. The name comes from the colour of the water, a mixture of aquamarine and turquoise. This area is also the deepest part of the Mediterranean called the Well of Ionysos, which is about 4,500 meters deep.Heading onto Smugglers Cove , where the wreck of the ship “Panayiotis” can be seen, and a stop for a wonderful swim in the lovely blue waters. Those strong swimmers wanting to swim ashore can do so with the captain’s permission, as there is no dock. The beach is not sandy, it has small white pebbles . Smugglers cove is only accessible by the sea. (Docking and swimming is weather permitting)The boat now turns around and cruises around the north coastand the captain makes an other swim stop(s) during the afternoon before arrive at back at the port in the town at about 16.00.Here you meet and transfer back to your resort.