Kefalonia Wine Tour
On this wine tour we will pick you up from your hotel and transport you by a luxury, air conditioned vehicle with a professional licensed driver to discover the unique wines we product on the island of Kefalonia. We will visit selected, century old vineyard which are about a 40-minute drive, along the way we will stop off for some truly unique and breath-taking views. At the vineyards you will learn about the ancient and unique indigenous varieties, and the island’s viticulture. Visit a real cottage house and learn about ancient winemaking practises (approx. 50 minutes) and tour around the premises of wineries, meet the producers and learn about the process of winemaking We will have a Cellar Door Tasting at two Wine Estates (approx. 1.5 hours) Expert wine guides will provide you with all the knowledge and the expertise you need, on a series of fine wines with the correct way of tasting them and there will also be a light tasting platter with local products to go along with the wines.
Private Tour: Kefalonia Wine Discovery with Gastronomic or Picnic Lunch
After pickup, begin a visit to the best wineries and vineyards in Kefalonia. Familiarize yourself and gain an understanding of the basics of wine as your expert guide explains wine terminology and provides simple tips and hints to help you understand the differences between various types of wine. Learn how to define a wine by using the '6S' method. During this tasting you can also gain an understanding of the golden principles that help you select great wines to pair with all types of cheese and various types of food. Some of the wines you'll taste on this tour include those from Assyrtiko, Malaguzia, Robola, Moschofilero, Vidiano, Xinomavro, Agiorgitiko, Limnio, Mavrotragano, Kotsifali, Mavrodafne.At a fantastic location, enjoy a gastronomic lunch (or picnic based on your choice) and taste even more wines that are perfectly matched with traditional Greek food. Upon completion of the tour, return to your hotel or accommodation.
Kefalonia Vineyard Sunset Private Tour & Picnic
After pickup, begin a visit to a tiny by secluded vineyard in Kefalonia. Familiarize yourself and gain an understanding of the basics of wine as your expert guide explains wine terminology and provides simple tips and hints to help you understand the differences between various types of wine. Learn how to define a wine by using the '6S' method. During this tasting you can also gain an understanding of the golden principles that help you select great wines to pair with all types of cheese and various types of food. Some of the wines you'll taste on this tour include those from Assyrtiko, Malaguzia, Robola, Moschofilero, Vidiano, Xinomavro, Agiorgitiko, Limnio, Mavrotragano, Kotsifali, Mavrodafne.At a fantastic location on the impressive Kefalonian mountain, enjoy a romantic picnic and taste indigenous Greek wines that are perfectly matched with traditional Greek cheeses and other delicacies. Upon completion of the tour, return to your hotel or accommodation.
Kefalonia 3-day wine and gastronomy tour
Discover the beautiful island of Kefalonia and indulge your self in this personalized3-day tour full of wines and gastronomy! Kefalonia has more than 6 wineries, so we will do our best to visit them all! You will talk to the wine makers, ask questions and get answers, feel the wine vibes at the cellars! You will explore Kefalonia’s amazing nature and you will stay at first class hotel located in the most amazing place, sourounded by beautifull landscapes. Also, you will dine with us in traditional Greek tavernas and restaurants enjoying home cooked Greek food paired with excellent local wines from indigenous grape varieties. As a cherry on the top, you will enjoy a wine sunset picnic within a secluded vineyard on Kefalonia’s mountain at 820m above sea level, overlooking the mediterranean sea! Spend your days by visiting excellent Kefalonian wineries and some authentic Greek restaurants (with an amazing sea-view) where you will feel and taste some of the most famous Greek wines combined with delicious Greek home-cooked food! Get an understanding of the golden principles that help you select great wines to pair with various types of food. Enjoy Greek traditional tastes and explore a whole new world of tastes, aromas, flavors and senses!
Arrival Private Transfer Kephalonia Airport EFL to Argostoli in a Minibus
Enjoy a comfortable and a private transfer from Kefalonia Airport EFL to Argostoli City in an elegant and fully equipped Minibus Mercedes Benz Sprinter Class or similar. Our Chauffeurs will be waiting at the arrival lounge just after you pick up your luggage and hold up a sign showing the name of the lead passenger. If there is a problem finding our Chauffeurs please contact the phone number shown on your voucher. All incoming flights are monitored, so you are safe in case your arrival is delayed. In case of a cancelled flight, your transfer will be automatically cancelled, free of charge. This service is available 24/7, year-round. Your private Chauffeur speaks English and will be happy to help you with any questions you may have about the city. We would appreciate if you provide us with your mobile or cell phone number in order to contact you in case of any change or if our Chauffeur can't see you at the meeting point. In the confirmation you will also receive our 24/7 emergency number, and in case of any query please do not hesitate to contact us.
Arrival Private Transfer Business Car Kephalonia EFL airport to Argostoli
Enjoy a comfortable and a private transfer from Kephalonia Airport EFL to a Hotel or place in Argostoli City in an elegant and full equipped Car Mercedes Benz E Class or similar. Our Chauffeurs will be waiting at the arrival lounge just after you pick up your luggage and hold up a sign showing the name of the lead passenger. If there is a problem finding our Chauffeurs please contact the phone number shown on your voucher. All incoming flights are monitored, so you are safe in case your arrival is delayed. In case of a cancelled flight, your transfer will be automatically cancelled, free of charge. This service is available 24/7, year-round. Your private Chauffeur speaks English and will be happy to help you with any questions you may have about the city. We would appreciate if you provide us with your mobile or cell phone number in order to contact you in case of any change or if our Chauffeur can't see you at the meeting point. In the confirmation you will also receive our 24/7 emergency number, and in case of any query please do not hesitate to contact us.