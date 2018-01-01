Arrival Private Transfer Business Car Kephalonia EFL airport to Argostoli

Enjoy a comfortable and a private transfer from Kephalonia Airport EFL to a Hotel or place in Argostoli City in an elegant and full equipped Car Mercedes Benz E Class or similar. Our Chauffeurs will be waiting at the arrival lounge just after you pick up your luggage and hold up a sign showing the name of the lead passenger. If there is a problem finding our Chauffeurs please contact the phone number shown on your voucher. All incoming flights are monitored, so you are safe in case your arrival is delayed. In case of a cancelled flight, your transfer will be automatically cancelled, free of charge. This service is available 24/7, year-round. Your private Chauffeur speaks English and will be happy to help you with any questions you may have about the city. We would appreciate if you provide us with your mobile or cell phone number in order to contact you in case of any change or if our Chauffeur can't see you at the meeting point. In the confirmation you will also receive our 24/7 emergency number, and in case of any query please do not hesitate to contact us.