Chios Mastic Museum

Brave new architecture arrives in Chios in the form of this airy hilltop structure that casts a curious glance on mastic gardens and ancient stone houses in the valley below, like a prodigious urban teenager on a visit to the land of their ancestors. The state-of-the-art museum narrates the sad and moving story of mastic production through a succession of images and sounds, including heartbreaking songs about mastic 'tears', which is what the farmers dubbed the fruits of their toil.

The museum has its own mastic garden and a good souvenir shop. It's located halfway between Pyrgi and Mavro Volia Beach.