Agio Galas Cave & Church

Only a small section of the island's largest cave is accessible, but the main reason to drive all the way to the northern tip of Chios is the 12th-century cave church of Agio Galas just above the official cave entrance. Local woodcarvers populated the exquisite wooden altar with whimsical creatures barely compatible with Christian doctrine – mermaids, dragons and a character reminiscent of Dionysos, all of them looking heavily pregnant, even the dragons.

There are no specific hours, but the family that operates it is always around.