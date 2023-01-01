Nautical Museum of Inousses

Created in 1965, this handsome museum showcases the collection of local shipping magnate Antonis Lemos. Many of the models on display (some intentionally half-completed then set flush against a mirror so that you 'see' the whole vessel) were made by French prisoners of war during the Napoleonic Wars. There’s also a swashbuckling collection of 18th-century muskets and sabres, a WWII-era US Navy diving helmet, a hand crank from a 19th-century lighthouse, and paintings of Nazi submarines attacking Greek sailing vessels.