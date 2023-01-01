Korais Library & Philip Argenti Museum

On the upper floor of the remarkable Korais Library, the Philip Argenti Museum contains a 19th-century birthing chair, along with shepherds' tools, embroidery, traditional costumes and portraits of the wealthy Argenti family. The place is a touching tribute to Greek cultural renaissance figure Adamantios Korais, who set up the library in 1792 and replenished it after the massacre of Chios. Philip Argenti was a French-born benefactor and researcher of Chian history. The library holds medicinal texts from the 15th century.