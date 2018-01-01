Off-Road Buggy Adventure in Crete

The safari trip starts heading towards the traditional village of Old Heronissos. As you pass through the square and continue towards the mountains, our route will go around the new reservoir built between the villages of Potamies and Avdoul. Just before Potamies, you will leave the tarmac and take the side roads.You will cross a dried out riverbed and pass through olive groves under the main road and continue up the mountainside where we’ll have great photo opportunities of the dam. Then, continue on towards Avdou. The route snakes through the narrow village streets of Gonies and climbs steeply up towards the Lasithi Plateau. Every 25-30 minutes, there will be stops for photographs. During this time, the guide will inform you about the places we visit, enriching the journey with curiosities about Crete.About half-way up to the Lasithi Plateau, you’ll come across the beautiful village of Kera located on the side of the mountain and overlooking the villages below. A longer stop will be made at the Kera Kardiotissa monastery, enabling you to enjoy the mesmerizing views and explore the monastery and surroundings. Following our spiritual break, the climb continues to an altitude of nearly 1000 meters where you’ll descend to the volcanic Plateau of Lasithi. The next photo stop will be made at the lakes of Havga. These two lakes are the source of the freshwater supply of the Lasithi Plateau and collect the snow melt from the surrounding mountains. The buggy safari will continue through the plateau heading west towards the village of Psychro where the longest stop will be made for lunch at a family-run, traditional tavern. Here you will enjoy the delicious taste of locally produced food and receive a genuine Cretan welcome. After eating and chatting our off-road activity in Crete will be complete but not over. As we travel on, you’ll change direction, moving towards the mountain passage leading to the village of Kastamonitas and eventually back to where our journey began. A few more photo stops will be made as we travel.