Welcome to Hora (Naxos)
Hora has the colour and bustle you'd expect of the island's port and capital. Settled on the west coast, the old town is a tangle of steep footpaths and is divided into two historic Venetian neighbourhoods: Bourgos, where the Greeks lived, and the hilltop Kastro, where the Roman Catholics lived.
Despite being fairly large, Hora can still be easily managed on foot. It’s almost impossible not to get lost in the old town, however, and maps are of little use.
Top experiences in Hora (Naxos)
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.