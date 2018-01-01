4x4 Safari from Kusadasi Including BBQ Lunch

Leave your centrally located Kusadasi hotel and travel by air-conditioned coach or minivan to a meeting point outside town. Here, meet your expert driver who doubles as your guide, listen to a safety briefing, and then take a seat in an open-top 4x4.Set off in a convoy with your driver at the wheel and enjoy the views as you travel south into hills and forests. Along the way, stop to refresh your energies with some fresh fruit and then climb higher through untouched woodlands and rugged countryside.Stop to see ancient tombs and visit a crumbled Byzantine castle before following unmade tracks and roads to a ruined medieval monastery on Samsun Mountain. Explore the historical relics and then enjoy a delicious barbecue lunch of grilled meat, salad and more. Feeling refreshed, return to your 4x4 and head further south to the Dilek National Park, a peninsula known for its wild countryside and thick forests.Stop to absorb views down over the Aegean Sea and Greek island of Samos, and visit Zeus' Cave on the park’s edges. Cocooned in woods, this stunning natural grotto boasts bright blue, translucent waters and is swathed in legend. Hear how the mineral-rich waters are said to have healing properties and, if you wish, take a dip in the cold, clear waters.Afterward, make a final stop at Long Beach just north of Dilek. Enjoy free time to swim or sunbathe before driving back to Kusadasi. Your tour then ends with a drop-off at Kusadasi port.