Welcome to Samos
Famous for its sweet local wine, Samos is also historically significant. It was the legendary birthplace of Hera, and the sprawling ruins of her ancient sanctuary, the Heraion, are impressive. Both the great mathematician Pythagoras and the hedonistic father of atomic theory, the 4th-century-BC philosopher Epicurus, were born here. Samos’ scientific genius is also affirmed by the astonishing 524 BC Evpalinos Tunnel, a spectacular feat of ancient engineering that stretches for more than 1km deep underground.
4x4 Safari from Kusadasi Including BBQ Lunch
Leave your centrally located Kusadasi hotel and travel by air-conditioned coach or minivan to a meeting point outside town. Here, meet your expert driver who doubles as your guide, listen to a safety briefing, and then take a seat in an open-top 4x4.Set off in a convoy with your driver at the wheel and enjoy the views as you travel south into hills and forests. Along the way, stop to refresh your energies with some fresh fruit and then climb higher through untouched woodlands and rugged countryside.Stop to see ancient tombs and visit a crumbled Byzantine castle before following unmade tracks and roads to a ruined medieval monastery on Samsun Mountain. Explore the historical relics and then enjoy a delicious barbecue lunch of grilled meat, salad and more. Feeling refreshed, return to your 4x4 and head further south to the Dilek National Park, a peninsula known for its wild countryside and thick forests.Stop to absorb views down over the Aegean Sea and Greek island of Samos, and visit Zeus' Cave on the park’s edges. Cocooned in woods, this stunning natural grotto boasts bright blue, translucent waters and is swathed in legend. Hear how the mineral-rich waters are said to have healing properties and, if you wish, take a dip in the cold, clear waters.Afterward, make a final stop at Long Beach just north of Dilek. Enjoy free time to swim or sunbathe before driving back to Kusadasi. Your tour then ends with a drop-off at Kusadasi port.
Ferry to Samos From Kusadasi
We are running our own ferries to provide the ferry connections between Kusadasi & Samos, and from Samos to all other Greek islands since 1977. Our boats operate every day between Kusadasi and Samos from 01st of April until the end of 31st of October. You may also obtain the schedules of Greek ferries departing from Samos to other Greek islands and may easily book the tickets with us as well.
Boat Trip and BBQ from Samos
Enjoy a serene boating trip with a country-style Kaiki. We are sailing along the wild cliff and we anchor in a small romantic bay. Refresh yourself in the turquoise sea, while your captain prepares your own food for you, and then start the day with an ouzo. Listen to the typical sounds of Greek music played from the boat and dance a sirtaki in the sand of the beautiful secluded beach.With a local ”caique” you visit the small island of Samiopoula and the beach of Kakoremawhere you enjoy your swimming while a steak or fish, barbecue, Greek salad and fruit are prepared by the captain. It’s a unique opportunity to enjoy a different and special day. The trip includes Boat trip with the Kaiki and BBQ in a romantic bay in good company
Patmos from Samos
Let yourself be impressed by the ascetic, almost unapproachable face of the island, which seems to consist only of rock, jagged lava rock and deeply cut bays. Patmos still retains his Byzantine past as a former refuge for Christian monks.History is particularly evident in the grotto that has become the cult, in which the Evangelist John had his vision of the world court. In the Apocalypse, one of the greatest texts of world literature, John wrote down his vision.Visit the port of Skala and be impressed by the mighty St. John's Monastery, from the 11th century. The monastery museum shows valuable icons, golden jewelery, old measuring vestments, as well as hand-written bibles and writings. Both cultural lovers and nature lovers will be delighted by the island!Either way, the whole island of Patmos is picturesque with its unique style of houses, wonderful beaches and the attractive traditional village of Hora.
Turkey - Ephesus from Samos
Walk in the footsteps of the past and discover the world-famous excavations of Ephesus.Experience the oriental flair in the bazaar of Kusadasi.Only eighteen nautical miles and a matter of minutes separate Samos from a completely new world, the world of the East. We offer you a unique one day excursion to KUSADASI, the cosmopolitan town in Turkey with its famous bazaar. Kusadasi, which in the Turkish language means “Island of the birds” takes its name from the small island found at the entrance of the port. It is one of the most visited towns in Turkey. During your visit to Kusadasi you can join one of the optional trips to Ancient Ephesus, where you can see its streets, houses, stadiums, theatres etc. Let the boat take you to another world in only one and a half hours!