Livadaki Beach

Top choice in Samos

Aerial of Livadaki beach on the northwest coast of Samos. 0.0.001 851467836 Tourism, Beach, People, Relaxation, Coastline, Scenics - Nature, Day, Summer, Outdoor Chair, Aegean Sea, Outdoors, High Angle View, Tourist, Vacations, Mediterranean Culture, Samos, Turquoise Colored, Greek Islands, Coastal Feature, Southern Europe, Photography, Aegean Islands, Non-Urban Scene, Aerial View, Sunshade, Water, Season, European Culture, Unrecognizable Person, Europe, Seascape, Sand, Bay of Water, Water's Edge, Color Image, Beach Umbrella, Tourist Resort, livadaki beach, Beach Holiday, Medium Group Of People, Landscape - Scenery, Lounge Chair, Travel Destinations, Horizontal, Sea, Idyllic, Greece, Island, Greek Culture

©tunart/Getty Images

Follow the north-coast road out of Vathy for 10km and look for a signposted dirt road to the left leading to Livadaki Beach. Here, tropical azure waters lap against soft sand in a long-sheltered cove with facing islets. The water is warm and very shallow for a long way out, and Livadaki’s mellow summer beach parties easily spill into it.

The excellent beach bar serves snacks and drinks. For a classic taverna, get back on the main road and drive down to the hamlet of Agia Paraskevi, where you can enjoy a meditative lunch or dinner with the backdrop of multicoloured boats moored in a picturesque bay.

Suggest an Edit