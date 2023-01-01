Archaeological Museum

Housed in two adjacent buildings, this handsome complex displays the contents of the Heraion (Sanctuary of Hera) near Pythagorio (from Polycrates' rule in the 6th century BC). The most famous item is the imposing kouros (male statue of the Archaic period). At a height of 5.5m, it’s the largest-known standing kouros.

The museum is next to the town hall.

The collection is rounded out by many other statues, most also from the Heraion, as well as bronze sculptures, stelae (pillars), pottery and pieces that are unusually made of wood and are still intact.