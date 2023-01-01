Karlovasi Folk Art Museum

Documents life, customs and dress in Karlovasi 100 years ago, when the busy port flourished as a leather-tanning and tobacco-trade centre. Located near the square.

Exhibits cover the period from 1870 until 1955 and document the everyday life of the thriving urban population, as well as the lives of the rural people of the island. The museum contains exhibits of porcelain decorative objects of great value, carved mirrors, couches and impressive outfits that the ladies of the upper class used to wear.