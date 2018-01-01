Zagorohoria is one of Northern Greece's most attractive and mysterious regions and a real must-explore, with 46 traditional stone-and-slate villages, tucked into the Pindos range. If you like silence, quality hiking and nature, plus breathtaking mountain views at each turn, you'll never want to leave.

Each village has its own character, but all are tranquil and beautiful – romantic Dilofo has only a handful of inhabitants and an uncanny silence, and the region's loveliest restaurant; the charming and rugged Monodendri is the most popular, while Kato Pedina, Ano Pedina and Aristi are the outdoor activities hubs. The Papingo villages are reached by precipitous mountain roads, while traditional Kipi is slightly livelier.

Once connected only by mountain paths and stone bridges, the villages are now connected by paved roads, some of which enjoy spectacular twists and turns. Hikers also come for the immediate proximity to the Vikos Gorge and other mountain routes.

