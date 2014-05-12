Welcome to Tinos
But as soon as you leave the throngs in town, Tinos is a wonderland of natural beauty, dotted with more than 40 marble-ornamented villages found in hidden bays, on terraced hillsides and atop misty mountains. Also scattered across the brindled countryside are countless ornate dovecotes, a legacy of the Venetians.
There’s a strong artistic tradition on Tinos, especially for marble sculpting, as in the sculptors’ village of Pyrgos in the north, near the marble quarries. The food, made from local produce (cheeses, sausage, tomatoes and wild artichokes), is some of the best you’ll find in Greece.
Boat Trip to Tinos Island from Mykonos
Tinos is only 45 minutes away, the gorgeous neighbour island of Mykonos. Being three times bigger it has a lot to offer: Tinos town and the most famous and important church of Greece, the Evangellistria, with its miraculous icon and magic atmosphere. The women's monastery Kechrovouni high up in the mountains which is inhabited by 40 nuns. The traditional village Volax, home to the basket makers. The valley of the pigeon houses from the Venetian time and Pirgos, the centre of the marble arts.The peaceful fishing bay of Panormos with its lovely fish tavernas and the continuously changing scenery of landscapes, traditional villages and views over the Agean Sea and surrounding islands.
Armenistis Light House Visit
This old lighthouse stands like a sentinel over the Armenistis area and is a testimony to Mykonos' maritime history, while remaining fully functional today. In order to visit the Armenistis lighthouse, we take the road from Agios Stefanos. At the location of "Fanari" which translates to "lantern" in Greek, the scenic coastal road also offers some of the most spectacular views on the island just 6.5km from Mykonos Town. It was manufactured in 1891. The altitude of tower is 19 metres and the height of focal plane is 184 metres. The mechanism of the first lamp of "Armenistis" is exposed outside by the building of Aegean Naval Museum that is located in a traditional building of 19th century, in centre of Mykonos, near to place Three Wells (Tria Pigadia). The Armenistis lighthouse is worth visiting because of the breath-taking scenery around it. From there you can see all the boats arriving and departing Mykonos, while Tinos island looks as if it is right next to you from there. Its strategic position offers scenic views of the surrounding areas and is well worth visiting to get a sense of the island’s fascinating history and enjoy its spectacular beauty.
Greek cooking Class and Stay with a Local in Athens
Fotini lives with her husband in a plant-filled apartment in the Nea Smyrni neighborhood of Athens, located walking distance from the Aghia Paraskevi tram station. Fotini's husband, originally from the beautiful island of Corfu, is also a skilled cook and together they will welcome you into their home. Fotini will show you your private room and bathroom in a clean, 70 sq. meter penthouse with air conditioning, heat and a private entrance. After you've settled in, you will join Fotini for a glass of ouzo (a popular Greek aperitif) with snacks and hear about Greek cuisine. Afterward, you will head out to a local Athens market for a private tour. You will learn about how to choose the freshest Greek ingredients. Once you return to Fotini's kitchen, it will be time to start your Greek cooking class which will last one to two hours. Fotini will teach you to prepare authentic home-style dishes that are typical of the islands, such as tomato keftedes (tomato balls, a traditional recipe from Santorini), fava (unlike Western fava beans), froutalia (a traditional omelet from Tinos), ladenia (Greek pizza, a traditional dish from Kimolos), revithada (chickpeas cooked in the oven, a traditional dish from Sifnos) or sofrito (veal casserole with spices, a traditional dish from Corfu). Once your cooking is complete, gather at the dining table to taste the fruits of your labor and enjoy a shared meal with your hosts. After your meal and a good night's sleep, you will wake up to a fresh Greek breakfast before you depart at noon. This experience gives you a glimpse of a local Greek's life with a visit into an authentic, local home to meet a local family and share the culture and cuisine together.
Learn to Cook in a Local Home: A Taste of the Greek Islands in Athens
Fotini lives with her husband and their beloved dog in an antique and plant-filled apartment in southern Athens. Fotini's husband, originally from the beautiful island of Corfu, is also a skilled cook and together they will welcome you into their home. While you sip a welcome drink, Fotini will tell you about Greek cuisine, considered one of the healthiest diets in the world owing to heavy use of fresh vegetables, Greek olive oil and cheeses, as well as the regional differences that flavor each island's culinary character.Next you'll head to the kitchen to start cooking. Fotini will teach you to prepare authentic home-style dishes that are typical of the islands. You can expect your hands-on cooking lesson to last one to two hours. You will learn a variety of dishes, such as tomato keftedes (tomato balls, a traditional recipe from Santorini), fava (unlike Western "fava beans", "fava" in Greece refers to a delicious yellow split pea puree, a traditional dish from Santorini), froutalia (a traditional omelette from Tinos island), ladenia (Greek pizza, a traditional dish from Kimolos island), revithada (chickpeas cooked in the oven, a traditional dish from Sifnos island) or sofrito (veal casserole with spices, a traditional dish from Corfu island).Once your cooking is complete you will gather at the dining table to taste the fruits of your labor and enjoy a shared meal with your hosts.Please note, this experience is not a professional cooking class, rather it is meant to be a visit into an authentic, local home to meet a local family and share the culture and cuisine together.